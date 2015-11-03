(Adds hearing to be continued on Wednesday)
By Bernie Woodall
DETROIT Nov 3 Volkswagen AG opposes
a union representation vote by a small group of workers at the
automaker's sole U.S. vehicle assembly plant, according to a
letter to Chattanooga, Tennessee, employees issued on Monday
night.
Volkswagen has been the most open to the United Auto Workers
(UAW) union among foreign manufacturers with assembly plants in
the U.S. South. But the company said the timing was bad, a
reference to its diesel emissions scandal, and that it does not
want the UAW to pare off a portion of the plant's workers for
representation.
A hearing officer for the U.S. National Labor Relations
Board held a hearing on Tuesday in Chattanooga to gather
information, which will be continued on Wednesday. The hearing
officer will decide whether to allow the UAW's petition to hold
an election for about 165 skilled trades workers. The workers
maintain the production machinery for the remainder of the
plant's 1,500 workers who make Passat sedans.
"While the company remains neutral in regards to our
employees' right to representation and an election, we believe
that the maintenance-only unit requested in the petition is not
consistent with our One Team approach," according to a letter
from the company to plant workers that was obtained by Reuters.
The United Auto Workers filed for an election by the skilled
trades workers on Oct. 23.
In February 2014, the union lost an election to represent
all hourly production workers at the plant by a vote of
712-to-626.
Federal law allows a portion of a work location to be
represented by a union, the UAW said, but VW said the union's
petition counters "long-established NLRB law."
The UAW has worked closely with the German union IG Metall
and taken advantage of that union's strength within VW to open
the door to organize the Chattanooga plant. That would give it a
toehold in the U.S. South, where it has faced stiff opposition
from other foreign companies and anti-union U.S. politicians and
lobbying groups.
In a letter to plant workers on Oct. 23, the head of the
Chattanooga plant, Christian Koch, and the head of human
resources, Sebastian Patta, said, "The company finds the timing
of this development unfortunate, given the challenges we are
facing."
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Jonathan Oatis)