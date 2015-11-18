DETROIT Nov 18 Volkswagen AG
skilled trades workers at the company's lone U.S. auto assembly
plant will vote on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 whether to be represented
by the United Auto Workers, the union said on Wednesday.
Volkswagen, which had earlier been the most supportive of
the UAW among foreign automakers with U.S. plants, fought the
petition by the UAW for a vote of 165 skilled trades workers at
the plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The skilled trades workers maintain the production machinery
at the plant that makes Passat sedans.
A VW spokesman in Chattanooga on Wednesday said the company
"is reviewing the content" of the decision by an NLRB regional
director and "considering its options." Further, VW said it does
not want workers at the plant to be separated into fragmented
representation groups.
In February 2014, the union lost an election to represent
all hourly production workers at the plant by a vote of
712-to-626.
Federal law allows a portion of a work location to be
represented by a union, the UAW said.
The tone of UAW statements on VW and the plant workers in
Chattanooga has taken a turn since the union was working with VW
more closely in 2014.
Gary Casteel, UAW vice president and head of its organizing
effort at foreign-owned plants, said, "Volkswagen's attempt to
sidestep U.S. law (by opposing the vote) was a waste of
employees' time and energy, and a waste of government
resources."
The UAW represents workers at the three Detroit automakers:
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler
Automakers .
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)