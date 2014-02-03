MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
WASHINGTON Feb 3 United Auto Workers President Bob King said in a speech that the union will attempt to hold an election at the Volkswagen AG plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to determine if the UAW can represent workers there.
King said the union cannot go the route of a certification by Volkswagen because of what he called sabotage by "right-wing" anti-union forces.
King and the UAW have been attempting to organize the VW plant for more than two years.
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
ISTANBUL, April 30 The head of an Iranian satellite television network who last year was sentenced in absentia to six years in prison by a Tehran court was shot dead in Istanbul together with a business partner, Turkey's Dogan news agency said on Sunday.