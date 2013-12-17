DETROIT Dec 17 A top official with the United
Auto Workers said the American labor union wants to eliminate
the two-tier wage system that pays new automotive workers at a
lower rate than veterans.
Norwood Jewell, nominated to serve as one of three vice
presidents when the union meets next June to ratify its new
leaders, said on Monday that the UAW wants to dump the two-tier
scale that pays entry-level hires at slightly more than half the
rate of veteran workers.
"The international executive board hates two-tiers," he told
reporters at a General Motors Co plant in Flint,
Michigan. Jewell is currently director of the region that
includes the GM plant.
"We didn't do two tiers because it's a wonderful thing," he
added, saying they were a "financial unfortunate" caused by the
weak industry in 2007. "We hate them. We intend to eliminate
them over time."
The UAW will negotiate its next labor contract with the U.S.
automakers, GM, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group, which is
controlled by Italy's Fiat, in 2015. Strong profits at
the U.S. automakers, combined with the UAW's distaste for
two-tier wages and the fact that veteran workers have not
received a pay raise in a decade, point to difficult labor
talks.
The American automakers have said they need the entry-level
wage scale to compete on labor costs with Japanese, South Korean
and German automakers that have U.S. plants.
Pay of hourly workers at the entry level starts at just
under $16 an hour and rises over time to more than $19. Veteran
workers are paid just more than $28 an hour.
About 16 percent of GM's 51,500 hourly U.S. employees are
second-tier workers, while 19 percent of Ford's 46,500 hourly
workers are paid at that level. About a quarter of Chrysler's
32,000 hourly workers are entry-level.
Jewell said key to eliminating the second-tier wages will be
the UAW successfully organizing non-union plants in the U.S.
South. "If we don't organize them and bring them up to our
standard, we're never going be able to totally eliminate the
second tier," he said.
The UAW has been negotiating to organize Volkswagen AG's
assembly plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, through a
German-style labor council.
Asked whether the union expects to recoup some of the
givebacks it made in the last round of talks in 2011 with the
now-profitable U.S. automakers, Jewell said a strong economy
would help the union's case in the next contract negotiations.
Jewell also said he expects the union's strong relations
with GM to continue even as the No. 1 U.S. automaker transitions
to a new chief executive next month. Last week, GM said CEO Dan
Akerson would be replaced by product development chief Mary
Barra, the industry's first woman CEO.
Jewell also said any move to raise union dues would be
decided by the membership at the convention next June.
The UAW is considering hiking membership dues by 25 percent,
the first increase since 1967, as it faces dwindling membership
and rising costs, sources and a union official said this month.
Jimmy Settles, UAW vice president and the top union official for
workers at Ford said the increase was only in the discussion
phase and no decision had been made.
The UAW has faced dwindling membership since 1979, when U.S.
automakers dominated the domestic car market and before the
widespread use of robots and other manufacturing efficiencies
cut the need for as many assembly line workers.
UAW membership sunk to 355,191 in 2009 at the depths of the
U.S. recession but while U.S. auto sales have increased nearly
50 percent since then, union membership has risen 8 percent.