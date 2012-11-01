Nov 1 Ford Motor Co's top executives may
announce succession plans for CEO and President Alan Mulally at
a 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) conference call this morning.
Ford's board of directors in recent months has been
considering plans for potential successors to Mulally, 67, with
Mark Fields, president of the Americas, widely considered the
frontrunner.
Two senior Ford executives said they did not know the reason
for the conference call, which is being hosted by Mulally and
Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr.
One scenario that has been circulating in the investment
community has Fields being elevated to chief operating officer,
eventually succeeding Mulally as CEO.