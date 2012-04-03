April 3 Automakers reported a 12.7 percent U.S. sales increase in March from a year earlier with a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reaching 14.37 million vehicles. The annualized rate is followed by economists and calculated using seasonal factors supplied by the U.S. Commerce Department that account for sales from vehicles produced in North America or overseas. INDUSTRY TOTALS Mar-12 Mar-11 PCT CHNG Total industry 1,404,774 1,246,623 12.7% Total car 763,306 658,178 16.0% Total truck 641,468 588,445 9.0% Domestic car 516,784 448,680 15.2% Domestic truck 540,087 490,477 10.1% Import car 246,522 209,498 17.7% Import truck 101,381 97,968 3.5% YR-TO-DATE PRV YEAR PCT CHG Total industry 3,467,496 3,059,805 13.3% Total car 1,843,789 1,542,879 19.5% Total truck 1,623,707 1,516,926 7.0% Domestic car 1,247,010 1,053,963 18.3% Domestic truck 1,367,981 1,268,177 7.9% Import car 596,779 488,916 22.1% Import truck 255,726 248,749 2.8% U.S. seasonally adjusted annualized sales (millions) Mar-12 Mar-11 Domestic car 5.14 4.63 Domestic truck 5.72 5.22 Import car 2.50 2.20 Import truck 1.01 1.01 Total 14.37 13.07 SOURCE: Autodata Corp and Reuters calculations