DETROIT Jan 26 January U.S. auto sales will rise 12.4 percent from a relatively low base a year ago, industry consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Monday.

A year ago, January sales were pressured by severe cold and snowy weather over much of the United States. The forecast does not take into account the possible impact of a blizzard that could dump two or three feet of snow over the Northeast on Monday and Tuesday.

LMC Automotive forecaster Jeff Schuster said the storm "likely will have some temporary impact on auto sales for January."

Another forecast issued on Monday, by industry research firm TrueCar, said sales will show a 13.2 percent gain in January. General Motors Co will have the largest year-over-year increase to sales, TrueCar said.

It said the following automakers will outpace the industry in January new vehicle sales: GM up 18.4 percent; Honda Motor Co up 16.8 percent; Nissan Motor Co up 14.8 percent; Ford Motor Co up 14.7 percent; Toyota Motor Corp up 13.9 percent; and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles 13.4 percent.

TrueCar said industry incentive spending, or retail price discounts, will show a drop of 10.4 percent in January.

