WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into whether Volkswagen AG and its subsidiaries infringed hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice LLC.
The commission said in a press release that it has not yet made any decisions on the merits of the case.
Paice is seeking a cease-and-desist order that would block importation and sales of Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brand hybrid vehicles in the U.S. market. After a similar ITC complaint against Toyota Motor Corp, Paice struck a licensing deal in 2010 with Toyota that covers 23 hybrid electrical control patents. (Reporting By David Lawder)
