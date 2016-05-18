(Adds details on Volkswagen response, Ford litigation)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON May 18 The U.S. International Trade
Commission on Wednesday said it launched an investigation into
whether Volkswagen AG and its subsidiaries infringed
hybrid electric vehicle patents owned by Baltimore-based Paice
LLC.
The commission said it has not made any decisions on the
merits of the case. But a ruling against Volkswagen could be a
significant setback to the automaker's strategy to shift towards
hybrid vehicles after a crushing emissions fraud scandal halted
sales of its diesel vehicles in the United States last year.
Paice is seeking an ITC order that would block the import
and sale of Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche brand hybrid vehicles
in the U.S. market. It filed its initial request on April 15.
After a similar ITC complaint and federal lawsuits against
Toyota Motor Corp, Paice struck a licensing deal in
2010 with Toyota that covers 23 hybrid electrical control
patents. In 2015, it said it reached similar licensing
agreements with Hyundai Motor Co Ltd and Kia Motors
Corp.
Paice claims on its website that it shared with Volkswagen
its patented hybrid technology, including computer modeling and
control algorithms with Volkswagen from 2001 to 2004 in a
"But after learning everything it needed from Paice, VW
abruptly ended the collaboration and never licensed Paice's
technology," the company said, adding that the automaker shifted
its efforts to develop diesel technology instead.
Paice, founded in the early 1990s by Soviet-trained
electrical engineer Alex Severinsky, said it holds 29 U.S. and
foreign patents related to hybrid vehicle technology. The firm
is partly owned by the non-profit Abell Foundation in Baltimore,
which has provided over $25 million in funding support and is
also listed as a complainant in the ITC case.
The Baltimore firm also has pursued patent litigation
against Ford Motor Co. since 2014. In that case, however,
Ford has managed to get some of Paice's infringement claims
dismissed by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, while several
other challenges are pending.
In Germany, a VW spokesman said the company "does not
comment in principal in ongoing legal disputes".
In comments submitted on the ITC website, lawyers for Volkswagen
and its subsidiaries described Paice's patents as "weak" and
said pursuing an investigation was against the public interest.
A submission from Edgar Haug, a lawyer for Porsche AG, said
that Paice's complaint relies too heavily on investments made by
Hyundai and Kia as part of their technology licenses with the
firm.
"Neither Hyundai nor Kia sell competitive articles that
replace or are a substitute for Porsche's accused vehicles,"
Haug wrote.
