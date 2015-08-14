BERLIN Aug 14 Volkswagen is
recalling about 420,000 cars in the United States to fix a fault
that could prevent air bags from deploying.
The world's biggest carmaker said on Friday that the recall
affected VW Golf, Passat, Jetta and Tiguan models assembled
between 2010 and 2014.
The recall comes as the German group struggles to overcome
underperformance in the world's second-largest auto market,
where the sale of VW-branded cars plunged 10 percent to 367,000
last year, less than half its ambitious target of 800,000 by
2018.
A spokesman said that debris could, under certain
circumstances, interfere with the clock spring that keeps the
vehicles' air bags powered but added that no such incident has
been reported.
VW is examining whether such issues also affect cars
delivered to other markets, the spokesman added.
