FRANKFURT Oct 4 German carmaker Volkswagen
has cut its internal 2012 sales target for Western
Europe by up to 140,000 vehicles, a German daily said on
Thursday, citing the group's works council head.
"The VW group is tentatively selling more cars this year
than last year. But it is correct that it will be somewhat less
than what was originally planned," Bernd Osterloh told
Handelsblatt in a report due to be published on Friday.
"We are talking however of a maximum of 140,000 cars," he
added.
The estimate is lower than the 250,000 figure reported last
month by Handelsblatt, which the company had denied.
Volkswagen, Europe's biggest carmaker and on course to
overtake U.S. rival General Motors this year as the
world's second-biggest carmaker, aims to sell 10 million
vehicles by 2018, up from the 8.36 million recorded last year.
Handelsblatt said the company was also slashing its planned
production capacity this year.
Citing a copy of a VW internal capacity planning report, the
daily said management board member Michael Macht, in charge of
production, had estimated up to 9.4 million vehicles would be
built this year, down from the previous estimate of 9.7 million
vehicles.
The figure includes those made by truck units MAN
and Scania.
Volkswagen said last month it did not expect a significant
rebound in the European auto market over the next one to two
years.
Osterloh said the company would build more of the last
generation of Golfs and would add additional shifts through the
end of this year to continue pumping new Golf VI compacts into
the European market.
"Because we are able to build the old Golfs up to the end of
the year parallel to producing the new generation, we can
therefore fight the price wars without putting the new Golf
under pressure," Osterloh said.
Volkswagen marketing board member Christian Klinger told
Handelsblatt the orders for the new Golf were above the
company's expectations.
"The level of new orders is definitely pleasing," he added.