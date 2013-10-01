DETROIT Oct 1 Volkswagen AG's most influential labor leader will meet with workers at the German automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of the United Auto Workers union representing them, several sources said.

Bernd Osterloh, head of the automaker's global works council, will participate in a dialogue about the possible establishment of a German-styled works council at the plant, said the sources, who asked not to be identified.

Volkswagen has said it is in talks with the United Auto Workers union to establish a works council at the plant. U.S. labor law requires that any such works council be recognized through a U.S. trade union.

Should the UAW prove successful in its effort to represent the VW workers, it would be a toehold in organizing foreign-owned automakers in the South.