By Bernie Woodall and Andreas Cremer
DETROIT/BERLIN Oct 1 Volkswagen AG's
most influential labor leader will meet with workers
at the German automaker's plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee on
Wednesday to discuss the possibility of the United Auto Workers
union representing them, several sources said.
Bernd Osterloh, head of the automaker's global works
council, will participate in a dialogue about the possible
establishment of a German-styled works council at the plant,
said the sources, who asked not to be identified.
Volkswagen has said it is in talks with the United Auto
Workers union to establish a works council at the plant. U.S.
labor law requires that any such works council, which is made up
of both employees and management, be recognized through a U.S.
trade union.
Should the UAW prove successful in its effort to represent
the VW workers, it would be a toehold in organizing
foreign-owned automakers in the South.
The sources said that there was no mention of the UAW being
a part of the meeting with workers, but Volkswagen and IG Metall
representatives will attend.
UAW spokeswoman Michele Martin said the union "is having
ongoing dialogue with officials from VW and the VW works council
and it would not be appropriate for us to comment on when and
where these discussions take place."
One of the sources said that Horst Neumann, head of VW human
resources and a member of the carmaker's board of management,
would be in Chattanooga. However, two other sources could not
confirm this.
The UAW has said that a majority of the 1,567 production and
maintenance employees at the Chattanooga plant have signed
authorization cards endorsing the union to represent them in
what the UAW calls an innovative model that includes a
German-styled works council.
The councils include both laborers and executives who
cooperate on many issues, but they generally do not negotiate
wages or benefits.
Gary Casteel, regional director for the UAW in the
Southeast, said this week that the union is continuing to add to
its majority with more signed authorization cards.
ANTI-UAW PETITION
Meanwhile, Mike Burton, a paint shop worker at the plant,
said that he and some colleagues had gathered signatures on an
anti-UAW petition from more than 30 percent of the plant's
workforce. Burton said that most of the signatures on the
anti-UAW petition were gathered in only a few days beginning
last week.
Burton, in a telephone interview on Monday, said he hopes to
get "50 percent plus one" of the workforce to sign the anti-UAW
petition by this coming Thursday.
"Then, we can tell Volkswagen it took us two weeks to get
the signatures and not two years that the UAW has taken to
pretend that it has them," he said.
U.S. labor law says that a company can recognize a union
without a formal election to represent workers at a site if "50
percent plus one" of employees to be represented by the union
sign cards endorsing such representation.
The anti-UAW petition is on the website no2uaw.com, which is
run by Burton.
The petition says that any employee who signed a card
supporting the UAW "hereby revokes that card."
It also says in the event Volkswagen recognizes the UAW, the
signatures should be considered a petition to the U.S. National
Labor Relations Board for a "decertification" vote.
"All we want to do is tell Volkswagen that what the UAW is
telling them about having a majority is not true," said Burton.
Casteel, in a telephone interview on Tuesday morning, said
the union had a "solid majority" and that he thought the
petition drive would not have "any bearing on the discussions we
are having with Volkswagen."
Burton was one of eight VW Chattanooga workers who filed
charges with the National Labor Relations Board last week
claiming that the UAW is misleading workers into signing
authorizations cards. The UAW has denied the charges.
On a conference call with reporters regarding September U.S.
auto sales, a company spokesman said Volkswagen of America
affirmed comments made Sept. 4 by the company's U.S. chief
executive, Jonathan Browning.
He said at the time that VW wanted to give its plant workers
a voice, but no decision had been made and the workers would
decide whether the UAW or any other union represented them
through a formal vote.