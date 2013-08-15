DETROIT Aug 14 The U.S. Department of Energy
will put up for auction this week a $50 million loan awarded to
the now-closed Vehicle Production Group LLC, an unusual move by
the DOE that may give U.S. taxpayers a chance to recoup a
portion of their investment.
The auction may also mark a path for the government to
offload non-performing loans made to other troubled,
taxpayer-backed companies, including hybrid sports car maker
Fisker Automotive, which owes the DOE $192 million and has so
far failed to secure a buyer.
The auction will be held on Thursday, according to a auction
notice posted on govsales.gov, which tracks government asset
sales. ()
A DOE spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment.
VPG, a maker of wheelchair-accessible vans that run on
compressed natural gas, shut down in May after running out of
cash. The DOE and VPG have been in talks with potential buyers
for the company.
VPG is "in the process of being purchased and should be back
in production soon," John Walsh, VPG's former chief executive
officer, said in an email late on Tuesday.
VPG and Fisker were awarded $50 million and $529 million
respectively under the Advanced Technology Vehicles
Manufacturing loan program that also provided funds to Ford
Motor Co, Nissan Motor Co and Tesla Motors Inc
.
But VPG and Fisker struggled to meet the performance targets
laid out in their loan agreements. VPG stopped operations after
the DOE froze its assets.
"The loan is presently not performing," the DOE said of the
VPG loan in its auction notice.
The buyer of the loan could press VPG's owners for repayment
or exchange it for equity in the business if the company resumes
trading.
In May, some Fisker investors proposed to buy the DOE loan
at a discount in hopes of salvaging the company. This prompted
the DOE to examine the legal ramifications of a loan sale.
VPG will still face an uphill battle to resume production
although its focus on natural gas may be attractive to some
buyers, analysts said.
Fisker, which has not built a car in more than a year, is a
more severe challenge.
"I just don't see a great argument for making the bid and
resurrecting either of them," said Brett Smith, industry analyst
with the Center for Automotive Research. "It's so tough to be a
niche manufacturer like that in this world."
Fisker declined to comment.