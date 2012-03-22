PARIS, March 22 Europe's car industry needs no help from Brussels to close factories, Volkswagen's marketing boss said on Thursday, taking issue with Fiat chief Sergio Marchionne's call for European Union intervention.

Automakers should put more emphasis on improving competitiveness rather than blaming overcapacity for their woes, VW sales and marketing chief Christian Klinger said.

"The excess capacity debate may not be the right one," Klinger said. "When you're competitive, the question does not arise in the same way."

The comments, during a briefing organised by French trade publication Le Journal de l'Automobile in Paris, expose differences among car makers over the best way to tackle the European industry's structural problems.

Marchionne, who also chairs the Brussels-based Association of European Automakers (ACEA), has demanded EU action to clear obstacles to plant downsizing and closures. PSA Peugeot Citroen CEO Philippe Varin has backed his Fiat counterpart's stance.

Marchionne "can say whatever he likes," Klinger said. "There is no ACEA position on this."

To ask for EU help is "shifting responsibility to Brussels, where in fact Brussels has nothing to do with it," he added.

VW was the only major automaker to stay profitable last year at its core European operations, as its regional car deliveries jumped 7.8 percent, bucking the market's overall 1.4 percent slide. Peugeot's sales dropped 8.8 percent and Fiat's 12 percent.

In China, VW's biggest market, the company sees auto-market growth slowing to between 4 and 7 percent this year, Klinger also said.

Chinese demand will nonetheless continue to grow in coming years, he predicted, adding: "As of today, we don't have the slightest concern about China." (Additional reporting by Christiaan Hetzner in Frankfurt; Editing by David Cowell)