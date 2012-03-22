By Laurence Frost
PARIS, March 22
PARIS, March 22 Europe's car industry needs no
help from Brussels to close factories, Volkswagen's
marketing boss said on Thursday, taking issue with Fiat
chief Sergio Marchionne's call for European Union intervention.
Automakers should put more emphasis on improving
competitiveness rather than blaming overcapacity for their woes,
VW sales and marketing chief Christian Klinger said.
"The excess capacity debate may not be the right one,"
Klinger said. "When you're competitive, the question does not
arise in the same way."
The comments, during a briefing organised by French trade
publication Le Journal de l'Automobile in Paris, expose
differences among car makers over the best way to tackle the
European industry's structural problems.
Marchionne, who also chairs the Brussels-based Association
of European Automakers (ACEA), has demanded EU action to clear
obstacles to plant downsizing and closures. PSA Peugeot Citroen
CEO Philippe Varin has backed his Fiat counterpart's
stance.
Marchionne "can say whatever he likes," Klinger said. "There
is no ACEA position on this."
To ask for EU help is "shifting responsibility to Brussels,
where in fact Brussels has nothing to do with it," he added.
VW was the only major automaker to stay profitable last year
at its core European operations, as its regional car deliveries
jumped 7.8 percent, bucking the market's overall 1.4 percent
slide. Peugeot's sales dropped 8.8 percent and Fiat's 12
percent.
In China, VW's biggest market, the company sees auto-market
growth slowing to between 4 and 7 percent this year, Klinger
also said.
Chinese demand will nonetheless continue to grow in coming
years, he predicted, adding: "As of today, we don't have the
slightest concern about China."
