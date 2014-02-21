Feb 21 The United Auto Workers said on Friday it
filed an appeal with the government over "interference by
politicians and outside special interest groups" in an election
last week in Tennessee where Volkswagen workers
rejected the union.
The union said in a statement that its appeal to the U.S.
National Labor Relations Board details "a coordinated and widely
publicized coercive campaign conducted by politicians and
outside organizations to deprive Volkswagen workers of their
federally protected right to join a union."
The union said the NLRB will investigate the conduct of the
election and determine whether there are grounds to set aside
the election results and hold a new election for Volkswagen
workers.
