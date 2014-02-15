By Bernie Woodall
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. Feb 14 In a stinging defeat
that could accelerate the decades-long decline of the United
Auto Workers, Volkswagen AG workers voted against
union representation at a Chattanooga, Tennessee plant, which
had been seen as organized labor's best chance to expand in the
U.S. South.
The loss, 712 to 626, capped a sprint finish to a long race
and was particularly surprising for UAW supporters, because
Volkswagen had allowed the union access to the factory and
officially stayed neutral on the vote, while other manufacturers
have been hostile to organized labor.
UAW spent more than two years organizing and then called a
snap election in an agreement with VW. German union IG Metall
worked with the UAW to pressure VW to open its doors to
organizers, but anti-union forces dropped a bombshell after the
first of three days of voting.
Republican U.S. Senator Bob Corker, the former mayor of
Chattanooga who helped win the VW plant, said on Wednesday after
the first day of voting that VW would expand the factory if the
union was rejected.
"Needless to say, I am thrilled," Corker said in a statement
after the results were disclosed.
National Right to Work Foundation President Mark Mix hailed
the outcome: "If UAW union officials cannot win when the odds
are so stacked in their favor, perhaps they should re-evaluate
the product they are selling to workers."
An announcement of whether a new seven-passenger crossover
vehicle will be produced in Chattanooga or in Mexico could come
as early as next week, VW sources told Reuters.
Despite the indignation of pro-union forces, legal experts
earlier had said that any challenge of the outcome, based on
Corker's comments, would be difficult, given broad free speech
protection for U.S. Senators.
The UAW said it would "evaluate" the conduct in the vote,
where 89 percent of eligible workers cast ballots.
"We are outraged at the outside interference in this
election. It's never happened in this country before that a U.S.
senator, a governor, a leader of the house, a leader of the
legislature here threatened the company with those incentives,
threatened workers with the loss of product," Bob King, the UAW
president who has staked his legacy on expanding into the south,
said.
UAW membership has plummeted 75 percent since 1979 and now
stands at just under 400,000.
The Tennessee decision is likely to reinforce the widely
held notion that the UAW cannot make significant inroads in a
region that historically has been steadfastly against organized
labor and where all foreign-owned vehicle assembly plants employ
nonunion workers.
Before the results were announced, King had said in an
interview with Reuters that his group and the German union were
already at work organizing a Daimler AG factory in
Alabama.
"We will continue our efforts at Daimler. It's not new.
We're there. We have a campaign. We have a plan. We are also
very involved globally with Nissan, so that will
continue," he said. He did not mention the other plants when
speaking to reporters late in the evening.
Dennis Cuneo, a partner at Fisher & Phillips, a national
labor law firm that represents management, said earlier in the
day that a loss would be a big setback for the union movement in
the South, showing the UAW was unable to convince rank-and-file
workers even with management's cooperation.
Such a loss "makes the UAW's quest to organize southern auto
plants all the more difficult," he said.
Local anti-union organizers had protested the UAW from the
start, reflecting deep concerns among many workers that a union
would strain cordial relations with the company, which pays well
by local and U.S. auto industry standards.
Mike Burton, one of the anti-union leaders, cheered the
results. "Not on our watch," he exulted, adding, as did VW
management, that plans to find a way for a workers council to
help set rules for the factory would continue.
Many labor experts have said that a workers council, which
is used in Germany, would not be possible at a U.S. VW factory
without a union.
"We felt like we were already being treated very well by
Volkswagen in terms of pay and benefits and bonuses," said Sean
Moss, who voted against the UAW. "We also looked at the track
record of the UAW. Why buy a ticket on the Titanic?" he added.
Many workers believed that the union had hurt operations at
plants run by General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and
Chrysler, now a part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, he
said
For VW, the stakes also were high. The German automaker
invested $1 billion in the Chattanooga plant, which began
building Passat mid-size sedans in April 2011, after being
awarded more than $577 million in state and local incentives.
VW executives have said the new crossover vehicle, due in
2016 and known internally as CrossBlue, could be built at either
the Chattanooga plant or in Mexico, but Tennessee facility was
built with the expectation of a second vehicle line.
The vote has received global attention, and even President
Barack Obama waded into the discussion early on Friday, accusing
Republican politicians of being more concerned about German
shareholders than U.S. workers.
The vote must be certified by the National Labor Relations
Board.