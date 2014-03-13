(Adds injunction sought, detail from filing, paragraphs 3, 10
and 11)
By Amanda Becker
March 13 Three anti-union Volkswagen
workers have sued the German automaker and the United Auto
Workers in U.S. court, alleging that they improperly colluded in
the run-up to a union election in Tennessee that the UAW lost.
The lawsuit marks the latest fallout from a hard-fought
contest at VW's plant in Chattanooga, where workers voted
712-626 last month not to join the UAW. The union is asking
federal regulators to scrap that result and hold a new election.
In their lawsuit, the three workers are seeking a legal
injunction that would prohibit VW from making similar agreements
with the UAW if another election is held in Chattanooga.
Filed on Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern
District of Tennessee in Chattanooga, the complaint alleges VW
provided "thing of value" to the UAW in the unionization
drive, violating the Labor Management Relations Act (LMRA).
VW managers helped the UAW in days leading up to the
mid-February election by agreeing not to oppose its unionization
drive, granting the union access to its property and allowing it
to meet with employees during work hours, the lawsuit said.
The LMRA bars employers from paying or delivering a "thing
of value" to the labor union representing its employees.
"UAW union officials and Volkswagen management have colluded
to deprive these workers of a fair vote from the start," Mark
Mix, president of the National Right to Work Legal Defense
Foundation, said in a statement.
"Enough is enough, which is why these workers are seeking to
prevent further VW assistance to the UAW's organizing efforts,"
added Mix, whose Washington, D.C. area-based group launches
legal actions against unions across the United States.
The group, which does not disclose the identities of its
financial backers, is providing free legal counsel to the
workers who filed Wednesday's lawsuit.
The lawsuit notes that the UAW has already challenged the
election it lost at VW Chattanooga. The agreement in place at
the time of the first election is still in effect and the
parties would likely adhere to the same terms during future
organizing efforts, according to the filing.
"It is likely that Volkswagen will provide Organizing
Assistance to the UAW, or things of value similar to it, before
a rerun election," the filing states.
A VW representative in Chattanooga declined to comment. But
UAW President Bob King dismissed the accusations made by the
trio of workers who filed the lawsuit as baseless.
"The National Right to Work Legal Foundation has a history
of frivolous lawsuits trying to stop workers from joining the
UAW," King said in a statement on Thursday.
UAW General Counsel Michael Nicholson said in an interview
that the UAW and VW agreed not to fight over the union's
campaign only after VW was shown by the union that it had the
support of the majority of the proposed bargaining unit.
"It's a basic premise of the National Labor Relations Act
that employers are entitled to reach agreements with
majority-supported unions," Nicholson said.
Harvard Law School Professor Benjamin Sachs said VW "could
have recognized" the UAW as the union representing its workers
when the organizing agreement with VW was signed. Though the
parties agreed instead to proceed to a formal election overseen
by the U.S. National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), "the idea VW
couldn't give organizers access to the property is meritless,"
Sachs said.
Wednesday's lawsuit is the latest twist in the UAW's push to
unionize a foreign-owned auto plant in the U.S. South.
In its challenge before the NLRB to the Chattanooga
election, the UAW has alleged that politicians and outside
groups compromised the process by making anti-union statements
in the days before the Feb. 12-14 vote.
(Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Tom Brown)