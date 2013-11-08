DETROIT Nov 8 U.S. safety regulators have
opened an investigation into an estimated 61,000 Volkswagen
Tiguan sport utility vehicles in the United States
after receiving complaints about the loss of exterior lighting.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it
opened the preliminary evaluation into the compact SUVs from
model years 2009 through 2011 after receiving 26 complaints from
consumers about partial or complete loss of exterior lights,
including headlights, brake lights and turn signal lights, due
to a heat-damaged electrical fuse.
"The reports suggest the problem worsens over time with
additional exterior lighting malfunctioning as the problem
progresses," according to the NHTSA document. "Most of the
complaints report finding an overheated and melted fuse in the
under-hood fuse box. The overheated 30-amp fuse protects, among
other things, several exterior lighting circuits."
There were no accidents or injuries related to the issue
listed in the NHTSA document posted online. A Volkswagen AG
spokeswoman said the German automaker is cooperating with the
agency's investigation.
A preliminary evaluation is the first step in a process that
can lead to a recall should regulators determine that a
manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.