By Andreas Cremer
| WOLFSBURG, Germany
WOLFSBURG, Germany Oct 22 Volkswagen AG's
top labor leader still wants workers at the
company's plant in Tennessee to have German-style
representation, an arrangement that would require the
involvement of a U.S. trade union such as the United Auto
Workers.
Bernd Osterloh, head of VW's global works council, told
Reuters on Tuesday that he plans to visit workers at the plant
to offer "clarification" on how a works council operates at the
company.
Osterloh also said he expects to meet with Tennessee
Governor Bill Haslam and U.S. Senator Bob Corker, who played a
key role in bringing Volkswagen to Chattanooga, a city where he
was once mayor. Haslam and Corker have voiced opposition to
representation of VW's Chattanooga workers by the UAW, saying it
would damage the state's ability to attract companies.
No date for a trip to Tennessee has been set, Osterloh said.
A works council, in which both blue-collar and white-collar
workers are represented, is an essential part of VW's corporate
model, he said.
In Germany, a works council represents workers on work rules
in the plants and some other dealings with the company, but
wages and benefits are negotiated by the IG Metall union, of
which Osterloh is a member.
"We started out with the goal to implement a works council
at every (VW production) site in the world," Osterloh said,
adding that anything beyond that depends on talks among the
parties. "We will now have to see how things work out."
Earlier this month, Osterloh lent weight to UAW efforts to
represent VW Chattanooga workers by saying the company wants
Chattanooga to join the rest of the company's major plants
around the world in having a works council.
UAW AND VOLKSWAGEN
Osterloh did not mention the UAW in his conversation with
Reuters, on the sidelines of an event at the company's
headquarters in Wolfsburg, Germany, after that country won a
decisive victory over the European Commission to preserve state
influence at Volkswagen.
The EU Court ruling also protects labor's role in corporate
decision-making at Volkswagen. That role allows leaders such as
Osterloh to have more influence in decisions affecting
operations such as the two-year-old assembly plant in
Chattanooga.
Volkswagen last month said it was in talks with the UAW
about working with the company to establish a German-style
work's council at Chattanooga, which would be a first for the
U.S. union.
U.S. labor law says that any labor representation model that
does not include a U.S. labor union would be considered a
company union and therefore prohibited.
The UAW, which has lost membership in the past three decades
to automation and a cutback of jobs at General Motors Co,
Ford Motor Co and Chrysler Group LLC, wants to organize
Volkswagen workers to gain a toehold in the U.S. South, where
most foreign automakers have nonunion factories.
The UAW wants Volkswagen to recognize the union as the
representative of workers at Chattanooga, based on cards
endorsing the union signed by more than half of the plant's
1,570 workers.
However, a source with knowledge of the thinking of the
company's top executive board said this month that the board
will ultimately insist on a formal vote by workers at the plant
on how they are to be represented.
Meanwhile, anti-UAW workers in the plant are circulating a
petition seeking to show the UAW's claim of majority support is
incorrect. As of last week, more than 600 workers had signed it,
according to the worker heading the petition drive.
In addition, four plant workers filed charges this month
with U.S. labor officials alleging German VW officials are
coercing them to agree to UAW representation.