Sept 3 United Auto Workers President Bob King
met with Volkswagen AG and German labor leaders last
Friday in an attempt to move toward German-style worker
representation at the VW plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee, German
union sources said on Tuesday.
Union officials in Germany who wished to remain anonymous
said on Tuesday that the 2,500 Volkswagen workers at the
Chattanooga plant may be briefed as soon as this week on efforts
to bring the matter to a vote and on the UAW's willingness to
back that vote.
At VW plants, workers are represented by so-called works
councils, which include laborers as well as executives who
cooperate to determine issues ranging from company strategy to
job conditions. They do not negotiate wages or benefits.
"If Bob King can get his foot in the door at Chattanooga,
even if it's just a works council, it's pretty significant,"
said a former auto executive at a foreign automaker with U.S.
plants, who wished to remain anonymous.
Armed with an agreement at Chattanooga, the UAW would have
more leverage when trying to organize other German automakers
with U.S. plants, the former auto executive said. Daimler AG
has a Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama and BMW
has a factory in South Carolina.
The meeting between King and Horst Neumann, a board member
at Volkswagen and its head of human resources, was first
reported on Monday by the German newspaper Handelsblatt.
Union sources in Germany gave no clear picture when a vote
on forming a works council could take place in Chattanooga. The
UAW did not respond to several requests for comment on Tuesday.
"We've said since Day 1 at the plant that ultimately it's up
to our employees whether they even want formal representation,"
said Volkswagen of America spokesman Tony Cervone.
The UAW under King has intensified efforts to organize
foreign-owned U.S. auto assembly plants, which are located
primarily in the South.
So far those efforts have not been successful in bringing
about a vote for unionization.
The UAW grew by 0.5 percent last year to 382,513 members,
but the numbers have declined since 1979, when membership was
1.5 million strong.
There was no indication whether the UAW, Volkswagen and the
German union that represents VW workers, IG Metall, have made
significant progress since March when Neumann said the company
was in talks with the UAW to set up a council in Chattanooga.
Also in March, IG Metall President Berthold Huber said in a
letter distributed to Chattanooga workers that it supported the
UAW as the union to represent them.
It is likely that any works council at Chattanooga would
have to be formed in league with a U.S.-based union, several
labor lawyers and college professors said.
Volkswagen has 102 plants worldwide, and all of them except
for the Chattanooga factory and those in China have such a
council, an expression of the company's belief in what it calls
"co-determination."
"We've been very clear all along that we are looking for an
innovative solution that gives our employees a strong voice in
Chattanooga," said Cervone of Volkswagen of America.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit and Andreas Cremer in
Berlin; Editing by Prudence Crowther)