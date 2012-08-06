* Second-tier suppliers a cause for concern - analyst

* Little known companies could shut major auto plants

By Bernie Woodall

TRAVERSE CITY, Michigan, Aug 6 An advisor to auto parts suppliers warned major automakers that a steep recovery of the U.S. auto industry will likely be undone by second-tier suppliers ill prepared to ramp up capacity.

Guy Morgan, managing director of Michigan-based consultancy BBK, warned automakers they have to conduct in-depth audits of their second-tier suppliers.

Without such audits of production methods and balance sheets, emergency shutdowns of auto assembly plants are likely because suppliers will face greater pressure as U.S. auto sales rise to 16 million annually from this year's 14 million, Morgan said.

Second-tier suppliers primarily provide auto components, tooling and other parts to the largest, or first-tier, suppliers, which in turn feed modules, systems and larger assemblies to the plants of the major automakers.

U.S. auto sales were routinely 17 million vehicles per year before the recession that began to take a bite out of sales in 2008. By 2009, sales had dipped to lows not seen since World War Two, adjusted for population growth, at 10.4 million vehicles. U.S. auto sales last year reached 12.8 million.

This downturn caused many of the weaker auto suppliers to close up shop, but some of those that remain can be improved by using the same sophisticated lean production techniques employed by the major automakers, Morgan said.

Twice in the last year-and-a-half, companies well down the supply chain have caused a scare among global automakers when they had emergencies.

One was the maker of specialty paints in Japan that shut after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan. The other was an explosion at a chemical plant in Germany that provided a resin needed by larger suppliers and automakers.

Both of those instances showed first-tier suppliers and automakers the need for diversity in the supply chain in case of an unexpected event.

"A small die-cast item as big as my hand can shut down a car factory," said Morgan, who managed several supply plants before he retired from Delphi Automotive, a first-tier supplier once owned by General Motors.

Morgan spoke to Reuters on the sidelines of the Center for Automotive Research industry conference in Traverse City, Michigan, and also made a presentation Monday at the conference.