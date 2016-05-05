WASHINGTON May 5 A group of more than 50 automakers, state transportation agencies and other groups urged the White House and other federal policymakers Thursday not to immediately open a portion of the wireless spectrum reserved for connected vehicles.

The letter released early on Thursday, which was signed by major auto trade groups representing nearly the entire auto industry, Toyota Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Honda Motor Co, came a week after a cable industry trade group and some tech companies including Qualcomm Inc and public interest groups urged the White House to take fast action to open the spectrum to more wireless devices.

