(Adds comments from critic, supporter)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON May 5 More than 50 automakers, state
transportation agencies and other groups urged the White House
and other federal policymakers on Thursday not to open a portion
of the wireless spectrum reserved for connected vehicles in the
near future.
The letter was signed by major auto trade groups
representing nearly the entire auto industry, including Toyota
Motor Corp, Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co
, Volkswagen AG and Honda Motor Co.
It came a week after a cable industry trade group and some tech
companies, including Qualcomm Inc, and public interest
groups urged the White House to take quick action to open the
spectrum to more wireless devices.
Automakers and companies seeking to use the 5.9 GHz
unlicensed spectrum band for wireless devices have been sparring
for several years.
In January, U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx sent
a proposed regulation to the White House that would require all
new cars to be equipped with "vehicle-to-vehicle" technology
that could eventually prevent up to 80 percent of crashes in
which alcohol is not a factor. The proposal will not be final
until approved by the White House and opened for public comment.
The technology, which involves cars repeatedly sending
wireless signals to each other, could help alert drivers if an
oncoming vehicle may disregard a traffic light. It can detect
threats from hundreds of yards away and indicate whether
vehicles can, for example, pass safely or make a left turn.
"One of the most - if not the most - significant advances in
vehicle safety is now coming into existence. We urge you to stay
the course and complete the action your administration has
undertaken to improve the safety of drivers and passengers on
America's roadways," said the letter, signed by the auto and
auto parts trade groups as well as the Michigan, California and
Arizona state transportation departments and the National Safety
Council and National Sheriffs Association.
Automakers say vehicle-to-vehicle technology could also help
speed self-driving cars to the roads.
Last week in a separate letter to the Obama administration,
the National Cable and Telecommunications Association and other
groups said the president needs to act quickly because as
connected device use "continues to skyrocket, the spectrum
resources that power our devices are perilously insufficient."
The groups urged speedy action. "We must act now to find
more unlicensed spectrum," they wrote.
Michael Calabrese, director for wireless policy at New
America's Open Technology Institute, said the "auto industry
ignores the fact that their unused band has enough spectrum to
deploy - and protect - both crash avoidance safety applications
and next generation Wi-Fi."
Dave Sullivan, an analyst at AutoPacific, said automakers
have a lot at stake and have made significant investments in the
technology. "It's imperative that this spectrum not be
encroached on," he said.
In 1999, the Federal Communications Commission allocated 75
megahertz of spectrum in the 5.9 GHz band for highway safety.
But critics say the technology has not progressed much beyond
the testing phase.
FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny
Pritzker and Foxx agreed in January to conduct testing on
whether the spectrum can be shared with wireless devices.
The government officials said it is "imperative to ensure
the future automotive safety and efficiency of the traveling
public" that testing be completed before they make any decisions
on sharing the spectrum.
Reporting by David Shepardson
David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)