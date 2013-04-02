REFILE-Chinese tech giant Tencent takes 5 pct stake in Tesla
March 28 Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent passive stake.
DETROIT, April 2 : * US auto annual sales rate in March 15.27 million vehicles-Autodata * US auto sales in March rise 3.4 percent to 1,452,946 vehicles-Autodata
March 28 Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent passive stake.
* Repurchased a total of us$16.2 million in principal amount of notes via open market during period from 8 march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Irene Rosenfeld's total compensation for 2016 was $16.7 million versus $19.7 million in 2015 - SEC filing