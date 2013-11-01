TORONTO Nov 1 General Motors Co outsold Chrysler in Canada in October, company data showed Friday, thanks to healthy sales of GM's Cadillac and Buick vehicles.

GM Canada sold 20,503 vehicles last month. Car sales were off 0.2 percent in October from a year earlier at 6,169 units as healthy retail sales were offset by lower fleet sales. Truck sales climbed 14.9 percent to 14,334 units.

In the year to date, GM Canada sales are up 2.9 percent.

Chrysler Canada reported its best October sales level since 2002 on Friday, bolstered by healthy growth in truck sales.

The maker of Ram trucks and Dodge Darts sold a total of 18,131 cars and trucks, 3.6 percent more than last October's 17,504. It extended its streak of year-over-year gains to 47 months.

Car sales fell 5.5 percent to 2,546 vehicles in October from a year ago, while truck sales rose 5.2 percent to 15,585 units.

Year-to-date, Chrysler sales are up 6.3 percent.

Canadian sales for Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp climbed 2.9 percent to 17,594 cars and trucks sold.

In the United States, the 16-day government shutdown in the first half of October seemed to hurt sales, as many automakers reported monthly sales on Friday that missed analysts' expectations.