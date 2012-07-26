July 26 July U.S. auto sales will rise about 20 percent from last year but be roughly the same as last month, at 14.1 million on a seasonally adjusted annualized basis, J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

Sales in July have been strong for small and midsize sedans, which are expected to rise 28 percent, the consultants said. All major model groups except for mid-sized crossover SUVs have shown year-over-year sales gains.

J.D. Power-LMC maintained their forecast for full-year light vehicle sales at 14.5 million.