DETROIT, March 21 U.S. auto sales in March are
expected to rise 8 percent and the annual sales pace should top
15 million for the fifth straight month as consumers shake off
worries about the economy, according to research firms J.D.
Power and Associates and LMC Automotive.
Sales of new cars and trucks in March are expected to rise
to 1,465,100 vehicles, while the annual sales pace is forecast
to hit 15.3 million vehicles, J.D. Power and LMC said in a joint
report released on Thursday. Since November, the annual rate has
ranged from 15.3 million to 15.5 million.
Auto sales are an early indicator each month of economic
health. The industry has so far proven stronger than the overall
U.S. economy as the record high age of cars and trucks on the
road has reached more than 11 years, and easier availability of
credit have pushed consumers into the market.
"We expect the economic environment to improve throughout
2013, as the likelihood of a dark cloud slowing the recovery
pace diminishes," LMC senior vice president Jeff Schuster said
in a statement. "Consumers do not appear phased by headwinds
from Washington, as growth in auto sales are outperforming
earlier expectations."
The U.S. auto sector is scheduled to report March sales
results on April 2. In February, sales rose nearly 4 percent,
delivering a better-than-expected performance on strength in the
U.S. housing market.
Many executives and analysts have forecast 2013 U.S.
industry sales to finish in the 15 million to 15.5 million
range.
J.D. Power and LMC said the average retail transaction price
in March rose 3 percent from last year to $28,504 per vehicle.