DETROIT, April 19 U.S. auto sales in April are
expected to rise 7 percent and the annual sales pace should top
15 million vehicles for the sixth straight month as consumers
remain positive about the economy, according to research firms
J.D. Power and Associates and LMC Automotive.
Sales of new cars and trucks in April are expected to climb
to more than 1.3 million vehicles, while the annual sales pace
is forecast to reach 15.2 million vehicles, J.D. Power and LMC
said in a joint report released on Friday. Since November, the
annual rate has ranged from 15.3 million to 15.5 million.
Auto sales are an early indicator each month of economic
health. The industry has so far proven stronger than the overall
U.S. economy as the record high age of cars and trucks on the
road has reached more than 11 years, and easier availability of
credit have pushed consumers into the market.
"The irrepressible buying behavior of consumers is driving
auto sales growth in 2013, as consumer spending remains
remarkably stronger than the economy suggests it should be,"
Jeff Schuster, senior vice president of forecasting at LMC, said
in a statement.
"If the current favorable trend in the stock markets and
housing continues throughout the year, the automotive market may
be poised for a breakthrough performance," he added.
J.D. Power added that the strong sales are being
complemented by the ability of automakers to increase their
prices to boost profit margins.
Consumer-facing transaction prices are up 3.1 percent, which
equates to an extra $13.2 billion spent on new vehicles through
the first four months of the year, J.D. Power said. The average
price of used vehicles sold at dealers has also risen 3.8
percent so far this year.
"The strong used-vehicle prices we're seeing are supporting
new-vehicle demand and are reflective of the general pricing
discipline being exhibited by new-vehicle manufacturers," said
John Humphrey, senior vice president of the global automotive
practice at J.D. Power.
"Industry sales are also benefiting from an increase in the
number of maturing vehicle leases, a trend that will continue
throughout 2013," he added.
The U.S. auto sector is scheduled to report April sales
results on May 1. In March, sales rose 3.4 percent - in line
with expectations - as rising home prices and an increase in
housing construction spurred demand.
Many executives and analysts have forecast 2013 U.S.
industry sales to finish in the 15 million to 15.5 million
range. LMC raised its sales forecast for the full year by
100,000 vehicles to 15.4 million.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)