March 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through February of 2012 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE 2012 2011 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 85,766 73,355 +16.9 2 Toyota Camry 62,837 45,357 +38.5 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 59,147 59,900 -1.3 4 Nissan Altima 55,310 37,262 +48.4 5 Honda Civic 48,970 33,755 +45.1 6 Honda CR-V 43,719 35,435 +23.4 7 Dodge Ram P/U 40,504 30,841 +31.3 8 Toyota Corolla 40,136 46,441 -13.6 9 Ford Focus 37,750 19,893 +89.8 10 Ford Escape 35,925 31,978 +12.3 11 Chevrolet Cruze 35,476 32,187 +10.2 12 Ford Fusion 35,387 37,457 -5.5 13 Chevrolet Malibu 34,663 33,194 +4.4 14 Honda Accord 34,361 34,662 -0.9 15 Toyota Prius 32,144 24,174 +33.0 16 Hyundai Sonata 31,914 28,984 +10.1 17 Chevrolet Equinox 31,513 28,281 +11.4 18 Chevrolet Impala 31,342 31,478 -0.4 19 Hyundai Elantra 24,720 21,948 +12.6 20 Volkswagen Jetta 23,800 24,051 -1.0