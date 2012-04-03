April 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through March of 2012 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. RANK VEHICLE 2012 2011 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 143,827 126,627 +13.6 2 Toyota Camry 105,405 76,821 +37.2 3 Nissan Altima 96,360 69,551 +38.5 4 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 95,638 92,455 +3.4 5 Honda Civic 77,169 64,968 +18.8 6 Honda CR-V 74,587 57,433 +29.9 7 Toyota Corolla 68,428 76,675 -10.8 8 Dodge Ram P/U 67,464 52,739 +27.9 9 Ford Focus 66,043 37,071 +78.2 10 Ford Fusion 63,949 65,023 -1.7 11 Honda Accord 61,132 66,195 -7.6 12 Toyota Prius 60,859 42,779 +42.3 13 Ford Escape 58,604 55,953 +4.7 14 Chevrolet Malibu 58,550 48,745 +20.1 15 Chevrolet Cruze 57,083 50,205 +13.7 16 Hyundai Sonata 55,195 51,878 +6.4 17 Chevrolet Equinox 51,577 43,230 +19.3 18 Chevrolet Impala 50,377 49,541 +1.7 19 Hyundai Elantra 44,401 41,203 +7.8 20 Nissan Rogue 40,299 35,024 +15.1