Oct 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in September 2012 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in September RANK VEHICLE SEPTEMBER LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 55,077 54,410 +1.2 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 36,425 43,698 -16.6 3 Toyota Camry 34,252 24,851 +37.8 4 Honda Accord 29,182 18,639 +56.6 5 Dodge Ram P/U 25,973 24,522 +5.9 6 Chevrolet Cruze 25,787 18,097 +42.5 7 Nissan Altima 24,448 24,356 +0.4 8 Ford Escape 23,148 20,225 +14.5 9 Toyota Corolla 23,026 16,147 +42.6 10 Honda CR-V 22,268 19,604 +13.6 11 Honda Civic 21,546 13,724 +57.0 12 Ford Focus 19,736 10,309 +91.4 13 Toyota Prius 18,932 9,325 +103.0 14 Hyundai Elantra 18,305 14,386 +27.2 15 Hyundai Sonata 17,332 18,181 -4.7 16 Chevrolet Equinox 15,835 15,497 +2.2 17 Chevrolet Impala 15,259 13,822 +10.4 18 Volkswagen Jetta 14,750 15,023 -1.8 19 Kia Optima 14,304 6,191 +131.0 20 Mazda 3 14,031 8,929 +57.1 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through September RANK VEHICLE 2012 2011 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 463,733 416,388 +11.4 2 Toyota Camry 314,788 229,521 +37.1 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 298,200 296,436 +0.6 4 Honda Accord 247,847 181,014 +36.9 5 Nissan Altima 234,040 200,554 +16.7 6 Honda Civic 234,029 167,384 +39.8 7 Toyota Corolla 222,703 186,891 +19.2 8 Dodge Ram P/U 213,593 177,973 +20.0 9 Honda CR-V 213,381 161,035 +32.5 10 Ford Escape 200,075 187,850 +6.5 11 Ford Fusion 194,165 188,439 +3.0 12 Ford Focus 186,686 137,315 +36.0 13 Toyota Prius 183,340 93,243 +96.6 14 Chevrolet Cruze 180,600 187,524 -3.7 15 Chevrolet Malibu 179,465 171,266 +4.8 16 Hyundai Sonata 175,346 174,761 +0.3 17 Chevrolet Equinox 166,862 145,035 +15.0 18 Hyundai Elantra 152,575 147,922 +3.1 19 Chevrolet Impala 140,179 138,122 +1.5 20 Toyota RAV4 134,167 96,120 +39.6