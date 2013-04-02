April 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. through March of 2013 as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in March RANK VEHICLE March LAST YR % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 67,513 58,061 +16.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 39,561 36,491 +8.4 3 Nissan Altima 37,763 41,050 -8.0 4 Toyota Camry 37,663 42,567 -11.5 5 Honda Accord 36,504 26,771 +36.4 6 Dodge Ram P/U 33,831 26,960 +25.5 7 Toyota Corolla 31,423 28,289 +11.1 8 Ford Fusion 30,284 28,562 +6.0 9 Ford Escape 28,934 22,679 +27.6 10 Honda Civic 27,665 28,199 -1.9 11 Honda CR-V 26,897 30,868 -12.9 12 Hyundai Elantra 26,153 19,681 +32.9 13 Ford Focus 24,929 28,293 -11.9 14 Chevrolet Cruze 23,260 21,607 +7.7 15 Toyota Prius 22,140 28,711 -22.9 16 Chevrolet Equinox 20,997 20,064 +4.7 17 Chevrolet Malibu 18,539 23,887 -22.4 18 Hyundai Sonata 18,031 23,281 -22.6 19 Ford Explorer 17,509 13,212 +32.5 20 Chrysler 200 16,593 14,914 +11.3 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through March RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 % CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 168,843 143,827 +17.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 116,649 95,638 +22.0 3 Toyota Camry 100,830 105,405 -4.3 4 Honda Accord 88,427 61,132 +44.6 5 Nissan Altima 86,952 96,360 -9.8 6 Ford Fusion 80,558 63,949 +26.0 7 Toyota Corolla 80,244 68,428 +17.3 8 Dodge Ram P/U 77,594 67,464 +15.0 9 Ford Escape 72,983 58,604 +24.5 10 Honda Civic 72,259 77,169 -6.4 11 Honda CR-V 65,374 74,587 -12.4 12 Ford Focus 61,898 66,043 -6.3 13 Chevrolet Equinox 58,869 51,577 +14.1 14 Chevrolet Cruze 55,731 57,083 -2.4 15 Toyota Prius 55,724 60,859 -8.4 16 Hyundai Elantra 54,546 44,401 +22.8 17 Chevrolet Malibu 49,179 58,550 -16.0 18 Ford Explorer 48,649 33,618 +44.7 19 Hyundai Sonata 47,285 55,195 -14.3 20 Chevrolet Impala 44,343 50,377 -12.0