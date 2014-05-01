May 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in April as reported by automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April RANK VEHICLE APRIL 2014 APRIL 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 63,387 59,030 +7.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,755 39,395 +8.5 3 Toyota Camry 38,009 31,710 +19.9 4 Ram P/U 36,674 31,409 +16.8 5 Honda Accord 34,124 33,538 +1.7 6 Toyota Corolla 29,061 24,273 +19.7 7 Honda CR-V 28,485 26,519 +7.4 8 Honda Civic 27,611 26,453 +4.4 9 Ford Fusion 26,435 26,722 -1.1 10 Nissan Altima 25,004 21,991 +13.7 11 Ford Escape 24,579 25,826 -4.8 12 Chevrolet Cruze 21,752 22,032 -1.3 13 Hyundai Sonata 20,495 16,077 +27.5 14 Chevrolet Equinox 20,315 20,965 -3.1 15 Hyundai Elantra 20,225 24,445 -17.3 16 Chevrolet Malibu 19,944 21,734 -8.2 17 Ford Focus 19,104 22,557 -15.3 18 Toyota RAV4 18,834 18,541 +1.6 19 Toyota Prius 18,011 19,889 -9.4 20 GMC Sierra P/U 17,246 14,208 +21.4 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April RANK VEHICLE YTD 2014 YTD 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 236,745 227,873 +3.9 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 150,512 156,044 -3.5 3 Ram P/U 133,580 109,003 +22.5 4 Toyota Camry 132,292 132,540 -0.2 5 Nissan Altima 114,289 108,943 +4.9 6 Honda Accord 113,312 121,965 -7.1 7 Toyota Corolla 106,798 104,517 +2.2 8 Ford Fusion 104,013 107,280 -3.0 9 Honda Civic 98,707 98,712 0.0 10 Honda CR-V 96,133 91,893 +4.6 11 Ford Escape 95,884 98,809 -3.0 12 Chevrolet Cruze 86,937 77,763 +11.8 13 Chevrolet Equinox 76,388 79,834 -4.3 14 Hyundai Elantra 73,462 78,991 -7.0 15 Toyota RAV4 71,898 59,954 +19.9 16 Ford Focus 71,007 84,455 -15.9 17 Chevrolet Malibu 68,080 70,913 -4.0 18 Nissan Rogue 65,514 46,200 +41.8 19 Toyota Prius 61,659 75,613 -18.5 20 Hyundai Sonata 60,748 63,362 -4.1 SOURCE: Companies' filings and Reuters calculations (Compiled by Mohan Anand in Bangalore)