June 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in May as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in May RANK VEHICLE MAY 2014 MAY 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 68,520 71,604 -4.3 2 Toyota Camry 49,584 39,216 +26.4 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 46,648 43,283 +7.8 4 Honda Accord 39,637 33,218 +19.3 5 Ram P/U 37,131 31,672 +17.2 6 Toyota Corolla 36,611 27,997 +30.8 7 Honda Civic 36,089 30,268 +19.2 8 Nissan Altima 36,053 31,940 +12.9 9 Ford Fusion 33,881 29,553 +14.6 10 Honda CR-V 32,430 27,298 +18.8 11 Chevrolet Cruze 32,393 23,055 +40.5 12 Ford Escape 31,896 29,123 +9.5 13 Toyota Prius 26,793 23,522 +13.9 14 Ford Focus 23,683 27,186 -12.9 15 Toyota RAV4 23,465 20,780 +12.9 16 Chevrolet Equinox 22,695 22,918 -1.0 17 Nissan Sentra 21,932 12,504 +75.4 18 Hyundai Elantra 21,867 25,090 -12.8 19 Hyundai Sonata 20,404 20,194 +1.0 20 Ford Explorer 20,346 16,861 +20.7 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through May RANK VEHICLE YTD 2014 YTD 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 305,265 299,477 +1.9 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 197,160 199,327 -1.1 3 Toyota Camry 181,876 171,756 +5.9 4 Ram P/U 170,711 140,675 +21.4 5 Honda Accord 152,949 155,183 -1.4 6 Nissan Altima 150,342 140,883 +6.7 7 Toyota Corolla 143,409 132,514 +8.2 8 Ford Fusion 137,894 136,833 +0.8 9 Honda Civic 134,796 128,980 +4.5 10 Honda CR-V 128,563 119,191 +7.9 11 Ford Escape 127,780 127,932 -0.1 12 Chevrolet Cruze 119,330 100,818 +18.4 13 Chevrolet Equinox 99,083 102,752 -3.6 14 Toyota RAV4 95,363 80,734 +18.1 15 Hyundai Elantra 95,329 104,081 -8.4 16 Ford Focus 94,690 111,641 -15.2 17 Toyota Prius 88,452 99,135 -10.8 18 Chevrolet Malibu 87,368 89,812 -2.7 19 Nissan Rogue 84,236 63,533 +32.6 20 Hyundai Sonata 81,152 83,556 -2.9 (Compiled by Mohan Anand in Bangalore)