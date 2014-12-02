Dec 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in November as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in November RANK VEHICLE NOV 2014 NOV 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 59,049 65,501 -9.9 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 42,799 34,386 +24.5 3 Ram P/U 35,865 29,635 +21.0 4 Honda CR-V 32,378 23,509 +37.7 5 Toyota Camry 28,846 30,386 -5.1 6 Toyota Corolla 25,609 22,434 +14.2 7 Ford Escape 25,528 20,988 +21.6 8 Honda Accord 25,275 27,093 -6.7 9 Honda Civic 23,060 26,291 -12.3 10 Chevrolet Cruze 22,857 18,200 +25.6 11 Nissan Altima 22,834 24,604 -7.2 12 GMC Sierra P/U 22,544 14,362 +57.0 13 Toyota RAV4 21,108 19,447 +8.5 14 Ford Fusion 20,263 22,839 -11.3 15 Chevrolet Equinox 18,536 18,397 +0.8 16 Hyundai Sonata 18,515 16,595 +11.6 17 Volkswagen Jetta* 15,633 12,417 +25.9 18 Jeep Grand Cherokee 15,307 14,798 +3.4 19 Nissan Rogue 15,067 10,487 +43.7 20 Ford Explorer 14,949 13,220 +13.1 * Jetta numbers include SportWagen sales Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. so far this year RANK VEHICLE YTD 2014 YTD 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 679,496 688,810 -1.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 471,918 437,821 +7.8 3 Toyota Camry 396,988 378,520 +4.9 4 Ram P/U 395,567 322,268 +22.7 5 Honda Accord 356,785 334,357 +6.7 6 Toyota Corolla 309,373 279,618 +10.6 7 Nissan Altima 303,313 295,907 +2.5 8 Honda CR-V 302,650 275,145 +10.0 9 Honda Civic 300,644 307,180 -2.1 10 Ford Fusion 283,694 270,872 +4.7 11 Ford Escape 280,609 271,531 +3.3 12 Chevrolet Cruze 255,260 230,062 +11.0 13 Toyota RAV4 244,701 197,279 +24.0 14 Chevrolet Equinox 220,944 220,980 0.0 15 Ford Focus 204,751 219,001 -6.5 16 Hyundai Elantra 203,163 226,220 -10.2 17 Hyundai Sonata 199,012 189,169 +5.2 18 Toyota Prius 192,958 218,508 -11.7 19 GMC Sierra P/U 188,397 166,535 +13.1 20 Nissan Rogue 184,320 148,075 +24.5 (Compiled by Jai Ganesh in Bengaluru)