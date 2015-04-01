April 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in March as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in March RANK VEHICLE Mar-15 Mar-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 67,706 70,940 -4.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 45,193 42,247 +7.0 3 Ram P/U 41,595 42,532 -2.2 4 Toyota Camry 40,800 41,953 -2.7 5 Toyota Corolla 35,532 29,685 +19.7 6 Nissan Altima 31,993 35,921 -10.9 7 Ford Fusion 29,044 32,963 -11.9 8 Hyundai Elantra 28,794 21,518 +33.8 9 Honda CR-V 27,618 28,657 -3.6 10 Nissan Rogue 27,418 19,420 +41.2 11 Honda Civic 26,985 27,697 -2.6 12 Ford Escape 26,303 28,701 -8.4 13 Honda Accord 26,018 33,962 -23.4 14 Toyota RAV4 25,243 19,733 +27.9 15 Chevrolet Equinox 24,335 19,939 +22.0 16 Chevrolet Cruze 23,598 26,521 -11.0 17 Nissan Sentra 21,277 19,323 +10.1 18 Ford Explorer 20,765 17,751 +17.0 19 Ford Focus 20,497 23,974 -14.5 20 Chrysler 200 19,190 7,531 +154.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through March RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 177,312 173,358 +2.3 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 126,694 107,757 +17.6 3 Ram P/U 101,511 96,906 +4.8 4 Toyota Camry 100,505 94,283 +6.6 5 Toyota Corolla 90,728 77,737 +16.7 6 Nissan Altima 86,875 89,285 -2.7 7 Honda CR-V 73,127 67,648 +8.1 8 Ford Fusion 71,470 77,578 -7.9 9 Honda Accord 68,645 79,188 -13.3 10 Ford Escape 67,272 71,305 -5.7 11 Toyota RAV4 67,010 53,064 +26.3 12 Honda Civic 66,722 71,096 -6.2 13 Chevrolet Equinox 65,613 56,073 +17.0 14 Nissan Rogue 64,486 50,448 +27.8 15 Chevrolet Cruze 60,592 65,185 -7.0 16 Hyundai Elantra 56,742 53,237 +6.6 17 Ford Focus 52,994 51,903 +2.1 18 Ford Explorer 52,787 42,368 +24.6 19 Nissan Sentra 51,026 40,789 +25.1 20 Chrysler 200 49,152 30,489 +61.2 (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)