July 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in June as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in June RANK VEHICLE JUN-15 JUN-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 55,171 60,560 -8.9 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 51,548 43,519 +18.4 3 Toyota Camry 37,408 40,664 -8.0 4 Ram P/U 33,332 33,149 +0.6 5 Toyota Corolla 30,645 30,945 -1.0 6 Nissan Altima 29,418 26,111 +12.7 7 Honda Civic 28,727 32,301 -11.1 8 Honda CR-V 28,349 26,129 +8.5 9 Honda Accord 27,477 32,329 -15.0 10 Hyundai Elantra 26,613 17,168 +55.0 11 Ford Fusion 25,409 27,604 -8.0 12 Toyota RAV4 24,843 21,589 +15.1 13 Ford Escape 24,126 25,110 -3.9 14 Nissan Rogue 23,243 15,066 +54.3 15 Chevrolet Cruze 22,647 26,008 -12.9 16 Ford Focus 22,051 26,266 -16.0 17 Chevrolet Equinox 21,760 21,748 +0.1 18 Ford Explorer 20,377 15,645 +30.2 19 Jeep Wrangler 19,159 16,439 +16.5 20 GMC Sierra P/U 18,618 15,406 +20.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through June RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 357,180 365,825 -2.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 275,822 240,679 +14.6 3 Toyota Camry 215,816 222,540 -3.0 4 Ram P/U 212,716 203,860 +4.3 5 Toyota Corolla 190,131 174,354 +9.0 6 Nissan Altima 172,031 176,453 -2.5 7 Honda CR-V 163,018 154,692 +5.4 8 Honda Civic 158,301 167,097 -5.3 9 Honda Accord 155,746 185,278 -15.9 10 Ford Fusion 153,158 165,498 -7.5 11 Ford Escape 146,416 152,890 -4.2 12 Chevrolet Equinox 145,685 120,831 +20.6 13 Toyota RAV4 143,575 116,952 +22.8 14 Nissan Rogue 135,397 99,302 +36.3 15 Hyundai Elantra 128,698 112,497 +14.4 16 Chevrolet Cruze 127,938 145,338 -12.0 17 Ford Focus 117,079 120,956 -3.2 18 Ford Explorer 109,504 94,988 +15.3 19 Chrysler 200 106,569 45,178 +135.9 20 Nissan Sentra 105,901 93,898 +12.8 (Compiled by Nagamani L in Bengaluru)