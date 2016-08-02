Aug 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in July as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. in July: RANK VEHICLE July '16 July '15 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 65,657 66,288 -1.0 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 54,116 56,380 -4.0 3 Ram P/U 39,827 39,159 +1.7 4 Honda CR-V 36,017 31,785 +13.3 5 Toyota Camry 34,122 38,435 -11.2 6 Nissan Rogue 33,298 25,081 +32.8 7 Honda Civic 32,952 31,139 +5.8 8 Honda Accord 31,946 34,496 -7.4 9 Toyota RAV4 31,871 26,709 +19.3 10 Toyota Corolla 31,717 30,249 +4.9 11 Ford Escape 26,260 29,253 -10.2 12 Nissan Altima 24,949 33,842 -26.3 13 Ford Fusion 24,007 25,105 -4.4 14 GMC Sierra P/U 22,428 19,808 +13.2 15 Chevrolet Equinox 21,882 21,609 +1.3 16 Hyundai Sonata 20,635 23,917 -13.7 17 Hyundai Elantra 20,629 22,135 -6.8 18 Jeep Wrangler 18,741 19,828 -5.5 19 Nissan Sentra 18,536 18,511 +0.1 20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 16,704 16,191 +3.2 Top 20 selling vehicles in the U.S. through July: RANK VEHICLE YTD 2016 YTD 2015 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 460,901 423,468 +8.8 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 327,768 332,202 -1.3 3 Ram P/U 270,637 254,902 +6.2 4 Toyota Camry 233,882 254,251 -8.0 5 Honda Civic 222,792 189,440 +17.6 6 Toyota Corolla 213,910 220,380 -2.9 7 Honda Accord 201,300 190,242 +5.8 8 Toyota RAV4 197,771 170,284 +16.1 9 Nissan Altima 197,644 205,873 -4.0 10 Honda CR-V 195,092 194,803 +0.1 11 Nissan Rogue 182,181 160,478 +13.5 12 Ford Escape 181,638 175,669 +3.4 13 Ford Fusion 170,840 178,263 -4.2 14 Chevrolet Equinox 143,202 167,294 -14.4 15 Nissan Sentra 141,550 124,412 +13.8 16 Chevrolet Malibu 132,145 112,542 +17.4 17 Ford Explorer 128,952 130,865 -1.5 18 GMC Sierra P/U 128,894 120,658 +6.8 19 Hyundai Sonata 125,044 119,738 +4.4 20 Jeep Wrangler 119,042 121,272 -1.8 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)