Sept 4 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in August as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in August RANK VEHICLE AUGUST LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 71,115 58,201 +22.2 2 Toyota Camry 44,713 36,720 +21.8 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 43,603 38,295 +13.9 4 Honda Civic 39,458 24,897 +58.5 5 Honda Accord 38,559 34,848 +10.6 6 Honda CR-V 34,654 23,877 +45.1 7 Ram P/U 33,009 25,215 +30.9 8 Nissan Altima 30,976 25,889 +19.6 9 Toyota Prius 27,358 21,111 +29.6 10 Toyota Corolla 26,861 24,311 +10.5 11 Ford Escape 26,714 28,188 -5.2 12 Chevrolet Equinox 25,073 20,231 +23.9 13 Hyundai Elantra 24,700 17,989 +37.3 14 Ford Fusion 24,653 21,690 +13.7 15 Chevrolet Cruze 23,909 25,975 -8.0 16 Toyota RAV4 23,502 15,685 +49.8 17 Ford Focus 20,372 19,073 +6.8 18 GMC Sierra P/U 18,017 14,495 +24.3 19 Jeep Grand Cherokee 17,976 12,848 +39.9 20 Nissan Rogue 17,273 12,626 +36.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through August RANK VEHICLE 2013 2012 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 499,050 408,656 +22.1 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 328,269 261,775 +25.4 3 Toyota Camry 287,119 280,536 +2.3 4 Honda Accord 256,926 218,665 +17.5 5 Ram P/U 234,642 187,620 +25.1 6 Honda Civic 230,578 212,483 +8.5 7 Nissan Altima 228,297 209,592 +8.9 8 Toyota Corolla 210,296 199,677 +5.3 9 Honda CR-V 207,643 191,113 +8.6 10 Ford Fusion 206,321 181,865 +13.4 11 Ford Escape 205,683 176,927 +16.3 12 Chevrolet Cruze 183,045 154,813 +18.2 13 Hyundai Elantra 174,902 134,270 +30.3 14 Ford Focus 171,921 166,950 +3.0 15 Toyota Prius 170,866 164,408 +3.9 16 Chevrolet Equinox 169,977 151,027 +12.5 17 Toyota RAV4 144,314 120,371 +19.9 18 Chevrolet Malibu 140,463 168,277 -16.5 19 Hyundai Sonata 138,830 158,014 -12.1 20 GMC Sierra P/U 122,232 98,545 +24.0