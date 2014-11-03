Nov 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the United States in October as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in October RANK VEHICLE OCTOBER LAST YR PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 63,410 63,803 -0.6 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 46,966 42,660 +10.1 3 Ram P/U 39,834 29,846 +33.5 4 Toyota Camry 33,164 29,144 +13.8 5 Honda CR-V 29,257 22,554 +29.7 6 Honda Accord 27,128 25,162 +7.8 7 Toyota Corolla 24,959 23,637 +5.6 8 Ford Escape 24,919 22,253 +12.0 9 Chevrolet Cruze 24,289 16,087 +51.0 10 Honda Civic 24,154 27,328 -11.6 11 Nissan Altima 23,544 21,785 +8.1 12 Ford Fusion 22,846 21,740 +5.1 13 Toyota RAV4 21,524 17,590 +22.4 14 GMC Sierra P/U 18,564 16,503 +12.5 15 Chevrolet Equinox 17,603 17,163 +2.6 16 Hyundai Sonata 15,563 19,872 -21.7 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 14,993 14,263 +5.1 18 Nissan Rogue 14,685 12,919 +13.7 19 Volkswagen Jetta* 14,607 11,710 +24.7 20 Ford Explorer 14,455 13,584 +6.4 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through October RANK VEHICLE 2014 2013 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 620,447 623,309 -0.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 429,119 403,435 +6.4 3 Toyota Camry 368,142 348,134 +5.7 4 Ram P/U 359,702 292,633 +22.9 5 Honda Accord 331,510 307,264 +7.9 6 Toyota Corolla 283,764 257,184 +10.3 7 Nissan Altima 280,479 271,303 +3.4 8 Honda Civic 277,584 280,889 -1.2 9 Honda CR-V 270,272 251,636 +7.4 10 Ford Fusion 263,431 248,033 +6.2 11 Ford Escape 255,081 250,543 +1.8 12 Chevrolet Cruze 232,403 211,862 +9.7 13 Toyota RAV4 223,593 177,832 +25.7 14 Chevrolet Equinox 202,408 202,583 -0.1 15 Ford Focus 189,889 203,762 -6.8 16 Hyundai Elantra 189,161 209,469 -9.7 17 Hyundai Sonata 180,497 172,574 +4.6 18 Toyota Prius 179,001 202,379 -11.6 19 Nissan Rogue 169,253 137,588 +23.0 20 GMC Sierra P/U 165,853 152,173 +9.0 * Jetta numbers include SportWagen sales (Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bangalore)