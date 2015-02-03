Feb 3 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in
the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total
units.
RANK VEHICLE JANUARY LAST YR PCT CHNG
1 Ford F-Series P/U 54,370 46,536 +16.8
2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 36,106 28,926 +24.8
3 Ram P/U 28,618 25,071 +14.1
4 Toyota Corolla 27,357 22,753 +20.2
5 Toyota Camry 26,763 23,332 +14.7
6 Nissan Altima 26,408 22,515 +17.3
7 Honda CR-V 23,211 18,232 +27.3
8 Honda Accord 21,011 20,604 +2.0
9 Ford Escape 20,054 19,459 +3.1
10 Toyota RAV4 19,824 16,880 +17.4
11 Ford Fusion 19,694 20,717 -4.9
12 Chevrolet Equinox 19,555 14,547 +34.4
13 Honda Civic 18,699 21,824 -14.3
14 Chevrolet Cruze 18,693 16,828 +11.1
15 Ford Focus 18,478 12,003 +53.9
16 Nissan Rogue 15,649 13,831 +13.1
17 Ford Explorer 14,995 11,696 +28.2
18 Nissan Sentra 14,395 9,127 +57.7
19 Chrysler 200 14,157 10,912 +29.7
20 Jeep Grand Cherokee 12,806 12,207 +4.9
(Compiled by Geetha Panchaksharam in Bengaluru)