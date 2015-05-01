May 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April RANK VEHICLE Apr-15 Apr-14 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 62,827 63,387 -0.9 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 45,978 42,755 +7.5 3 Ram P/U 37,921 36,674 +3.4 4 Toyota Camry 34,066 38,009 -10.4 5 Toyota Corolla 31,990 29,061 +10.1 6 Honda CR-V 29,452 28,485 +3.4 7 Chevrolet Equinox 28,856 20,315 +42.0 8 Honda Civic 28,380 27,611 +2.8 9 Honda Accord 27,251 34,124 -20.1 10 Ford Escape 25,770 24,579 +4.8 11 Ford Fusion 24,954 26,435 -5.6 12 Toyota RAV4 22,914 18,834 +21.7 13 Nissan Altima 22,108 25,004 -11.6 14 Hyundai Elantra 21,911 20,225 +8.3 15 Nissan Rogue 21,767 15,066 +44.5 16 Chevrolet Cruze 20,947 21,752 -3.7 17 Chrysler 200 18,850 4,204 +348.4 18 Jeep Wrangler 18,849 15,389 +22.5 19 Ford Focus 18,100 19,104 -5.3 20 GMC Sierra P/U 18,082 17,246 +4.8 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April RANK VEHICLE YTD 2015 YTD 2014 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 240,139 236,745 +1.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 172,672 150,512 +14.7 3 Ram P/U 139,432 133,580 +4.4 4 Toyota Camry 134,571 132,292 +1.7 5 Toyota Corolla 122,718 106,798 +14.9 6 Nissan Altima 108,983 114,289 -4.6 7 Honda CR-V 102,579 96,133 +6.7 8 Ford Fusion 96,424 104,013 -7.3 9 Honda Accord 95,896 113,312 -15.4 10 Honda Civic 95,102 98,707 -3.7 11 Chevrolet Equinox 94,469 76,388 +23.7 12 Ford Escape 93,042 95,884 -3.0 13 Toyota RAV4 89,924 71,898 +25.1 14 Nissan Rogue 86,253 65,514 +31.7 15 Chevrolet Cruze 81,539 86,937 -6.2 16 Hyundai Elantra 78,653 73,462 +7.1 17 Ford Focus 71,094 71,007 +0.1 18 Ford Explorer 69,372 58,997 +17.6 19 Nissan Sentra 68,085 54,869 +24.1 20 Chrysler 200 68,002 34,693 +96.0 (Compiled by Nagamani L in Bengaluru)