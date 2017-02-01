Feb 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in January RANK VEHICLE January 17 January 16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 57,995 51,540 12.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 35,553 37,863 -6.1 3 Ram P/U 33,769 32,564 3.7 4 Honda CR-V 29,287 19,208 52.5 5 Nissan Rogue 28,760 19,762 45.5 6 Honda Civic 23,095 26,741 -13.6 7 Toyota RAV4 22,155 21,554 2.8 8 Toyota Corolla 21,567 23,612 -8.7 9 Ford Escape 20,588 19,219 7.1 10 Toyota Camry 20,313 26,848 -24.3 11 Chevrolet Cruze 19,949 14,362 38.9 12 Honda Accord 19,536 20,765 -5.9 13 Nissan Altima 18,931 22,156 -14.6 14 Chevrolet Equinox 17,574 18,574 -5.4 15 Jeep Grand Cherokee 17,301 13,975 23.8 16 Ford Fusion 15,515 19,877 -21.9 17 Ford Explorer 15,294 14,266 7.2 18 GMC Sierra P/U 13,732 14,381 -4.5 19 Nissan Sentra 13,444 16,144 -16.7 20 Hyundai Elantra 13,185 9,885 +33.4 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)