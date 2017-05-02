May 2 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in April as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. in April RANK VEHICLE April 2017 April 2016 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 70,657 70,774 -0.2 2 Ram P/U 43,321 40,264 +7.6 3 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 40,154 49,990 -19.7 4 Honda CR-V 32,671 28,913 +13.0 5 Toyota RAV4 31,757 30,152 +5.3 6 Toyota Camry 31,428 34,039 -7.7 7 Honda Civic 31,211 35,331 -11.7 8 Toyota Corolla 31,104 33,653 -7.6 9 Nissan Rogue 27,386 23,173 +18.2 10 Honda Accord 26,938 31,526 -14.6 11 Ford Escape 25,637 23,920 +7.2 12 Chevrolet Cruze 21,317 14,153 +50.6 13 Chevrolet Equinox 20,655 20,607 +0.2 14 Nissan Altima 20,263 28,484 -28.9 15 Nissan Sentra 20,255 19,145 +5.8 16 Ford Explorer 19,771 20,283 -2.5 17 Jeep Grand Cherokee 18,877 17,768 +6.2 18 Jeep Wrangler 18,841 18,840 +0.0 19 Toyota Highlander 17,981 15,037 +19.6 20 GMC Sierra P/U 17,400 20,531 -15.3 Top 20 selling vehicles in U.S. through April RANK VEHICLE YTD 2017 YTD 2016 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 275,938 256,895 +7.4 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 168,621 178,955 -5.8 3 Ram P/U 162,520 153,562 +5.8 4 Nissan Rogue 128,807 92,209 +39.7 5 Honda CR-V 126,728 100,101 +26.6 6 Toyota Camry 114,887 130,284 -11.8 7 Honda Civic 112,865 122,634 -8.0 8 Toyota Corolla 112,539 122,139 -7.9 9 Toyota RAV4 112,290 106,274 +5.7 10 Ford Escape 101,975 95,514 +6.8 11 Honda Accord 96,753 108,599 -10.9 12 Nissan Altima 94,248 113,816 -17.2 13 Chevrolet Equinox 83,364 80,486 +3.6 14 Jeep Grand Cherokee 75,477 65,426 +15.4 15 Chevrolet Cruze 75,240 51,394 +46.4 16 Ford Explorer 74,442 76,168 -2.3 17 Nissan Sentra 71,669 82,089 -12.7 18 Hyundai Elantra 70,548 51,724 +36.4 19 Ford Fusion 67,483 95,724 -29.5 20 GMC Sierra P/U 67,210 71,662 -6.2 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)