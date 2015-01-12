DETROIT Jan 12 For Detroit's first auto show of
the 21st Century in January 2000, General Motors announced "the
largest auto show exhibit ever in North America" to usher in the
new Millennium.
Company publicists declared that if the exhibit's 230 tons
of steel were melted into beams and laid end-to-end they would
stretch seven miles, equivalent to crossing the Ambassador
Bridge between Detroit and Canada four times each way, or
running the length of a soccer field 105 times. GM's press
release added that the steel would rise three times higher than
Mt. Fuji, a not-so-subtle swipe at the company's automotive
rivals from Japan.
That exuberance provided a sharp contrast to the Detroit
show a decade later in January 2009. Record profits had turned
to record losses. GM's exhibit was a few vehicles parked on a
dirty carpet. Company executives staged a pep rally at which
hundreds of employees chanted, "Here to Stay, Here to Stay." GM
declared bankruptcy just six months later.
This year marks this correspondent's 30th straight Detroit
car show, or the North American International Auto Show as it is
officially called. While the 2000 and 2009 shows were especially
memorable, each had its special flavor reflecting the
prosperity, austerity, upheaval, or (more recently)
transformation of an industry that helps shape the economies and
define the cultures of nations.
This year will be no exception. The global auto industry is
undergoing three simultaneous technological transformations: the
propulsion revolution, the connectivity revolution and the
autonomy revolution.
The first will determine whether the internal combustion
engine will be supplanted by hybrid cars, battery-powered
electric cars or hydrogen fuel cells. This effort will continue,
the recent plunge in global oil prices notwithstanding, because
governments seem to love alternative fuel vehicles, even if most
consumers do not.
The connectivity revolution is putting Internet services,
from satellite navigation systems to advanced
telecommunications, into vehicle dashboards.
The autonomy revolution, in plain English, is the driverless
car. It is already creeping into vehicles in the form of radar
that can sense a potential collision and automatically apply the
brakes.
Ultimately, autonomous cars might obliviate individual
ownership as cars ferry passengers to their desired destinations
before heading off to pick up their next customer. Driverless
cars could be a linchpin of a future "sharing economy."
At this year's show all three trends will be evident, but
not dominant. Google's driverless guru, Chris Urmson, will
attend the show, but without one of the company's prototype
cars.
For every electric-powered Tesla there will be lots of
gas-gulping pickup trucks and SUVs, the vehicles that for all
the impending technology upheavals still fuel Detroit's profits.
The future's uneasy coexistence with the present has been a
recurrent theme during my annual pilgrimage to the Motor City.
This juxtaposition was starkly evident, for example, at the
show's centennial year in 2007, when GM drew rave reviews for
its prototype "plug-in" hybrid car, the Chevrolet Volt.
Sitting a few feet away, however, was Chevy's 638-horsepower
Corvette ZR1. Gas mileage: do not ask.
Last year the Corvette (all models, not just the ZR1)
outsold the Volt by almost two-to-one, as the Volt continued to
short-circuit, metaphorically, in showrooms. GM is introducing a
new version of the Volt this year.
One of my vivid auto show memories occurred when I was
leading a group of Cub scouts, including two of my sons, through
the show on the night of Jan. 17, 1991. It was the night the
first U.S. war in Iraq started.
We rushed to the press room to see the bombing on big-screen
television. "Let's go home now, boys," I said after a while.
"Tonight isn't a good night to look at cars." Today, nearly a
quarter-century later, Iraq's agony is far worse.
The next year, Chrysler executive Bob Lutz drove the new
Jeep Grand Cherokee up the steps of the Cobo Hall exhibition
center and deliberately crashed through a plate glass window in
a grand publicity stunt for the company's latest new model. (The
window had been rigged with tiny explosive devices to ease the
vehicle's path of entry.)
In 2008 another Chrysler stunt turned to PR disaster. The
company staged a cattle drive of 130 Texas longhorn steers
through downtown Detroit to tout its new pickup truck. But with
kids watching and TV cameras whirring, some nervous animals
started mounting each other, prompting snickers about horny
longhorns.
One highlight of the 1986 show, my first, was the debut of
the Ford Taurus, with revolutionary curvaceous styling. Buick
introduced touch-screen dashboard controls, in now-anachronistic
green-on-black. The Chevy Corvette had 230 horsepower, less than
today's six-cylinder Honda Accord.
The Detroit show is held in January to be first among each
year's major car shows. The archetypical weather is sideways
sleet and slush up to your shins. Watching executives' wives
traverse the mess in expensive gowns at the show's annual
black-tie charity preview - known locally as Detroit's version
of the Oscars, where "the cars are the stars" - is always a
spectacle.
Last year, for the first time, one of the gowns belonged to
a CEO, GM's Mary Barra, the first woman to lead a major car
company. That might be more revolutionary than anything else I
have seen over the past 30 years.
