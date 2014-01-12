By Ben Klayman
DETROIT Jan 12 With automakers' demand for
aluminum growing explosively as they seek to improve fuel
efficiency, aluminum providers are selling out their automotive
capacity almost as fast as they can build new plants, raising
the question of whether some car makers could be caught short in
the future.
The U.S. market for aluminum sheet is expected to be up
fivefold this year from 2012 with the development of vehicles
like Ford Motor Co's next generation F-150 full-size
pickup truck, a more aluminum intensive model that will be shown
Monday at the Detroit auto show.
Demand is expected to continue its surge as automakers look
to slash vehicle weights to boost fuel efficiency, industry
executives and analysts said.
"The one thing that has proven itself to be accurate is that
any forward forecast of the use of aluminum in automotive will
change upward," Phil Martens, chief executive of aluminum
provider Novelis Inc, said in a telephone interview.
The U.S. market for aluminum sheet, which stood at less than
200 million pounds in 2012, is expected to hit 1 billion pounds
this year, and then double from there by 2020 and reach 3.2
billion to 6.4 billion pounds by 2025, according to independent
industry analyst Lloyd O'Carroll.
Other vehicles using a lot of aluminum include Land Rover's
Range Rover SUV, Volkswagen's Audi A8
sedan, Daimler's Mercedes Benz CLA sedan, General
Motors Co's Chevrolet Corvette sports car and Tesla
Motors Inc's Model S electric sedan.
Novelis, along with Alcoa Inc, dominates the U.S.
aluminum market, a trend that should continue for the time being
as both companies pour hundreds of millions of dollars into
expanding capacity to meet demand.
Analysts and industry officials said growth in the United
States is exponential because consumers' preference for bigger
engines and larger vehicles at a time of rising fuel economy
requirements and lower emission standards has forced automakers
to push for greater weight reductions in their vehicle designs
than they can get from high-strength steel alone.
"If you really want to save a lot of weight, like on a
pickup truck, you really have to go with something lighter than
steel to take 700 pounds out," said Dick Schultz, managing
director of the auto practice at research firm Ducker Worldwide.
U.S. government standards mandate that by 2025, automakers
must increase corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) to 54.5
miles per gallon, up from 35.5 mpg by 2016.
The key question is whether the industry can keep up with
demand, industry officials and analysts said. If not, some
automotive customers could be caught short, lacking sufficient
aluminum for their next-generation of lighter-weight cars and
trucks.
Aluminum executives said they need two to three years
advance notice to meet demand to give them enough time to expand
existing plants or build new ones. If automakers do not
effectively communicate their needs, shortages could develop,
analysts and industry officials said.
"You could have pinch points develop if all of a sudden the
auto industry rolls out a set of designs that are heavy in
aluminum, if this transformation that we see taking place
gradually occurs more quickly," said John Mothersole, director
of research for the pricing and purchasing service at IHS.
Nevertheless, Mothersole and others do not see it becoming a
long-term problem.
"If the automakers make the decisions quickly, then it will
work. If the automakers delay the decisions too long, then some
could have issues," said Pierre Vareille, CEO of Dutch aluminum
products maker Constellium NV, which intends to
announce its plans for entering the U.S. aluminum auto market in
the first quarter. Constellium has an aluminum plant in West
Virginia that serves aerospace customers.
Certainly, the aluminum suppliers' customers have faith.
"As we work to lightweight our vehicles, our use of aluminum
and other materials continues to grow," said Doug Parks, vice
president of GM's global product programs. "We stay very
close to our suppliers to be sure they can meet our growing
needs, and we're comfortable they will."
The growth in demand has Novelis and Alcoa spending big.
Last month, Novelis said it would invest $205 million to
build aluminum finishing lines at plants in New York and
Germany. The company also is finishing construction of a plant
in China this year.
Novelis expects the auto industry to account for 25 percent
of its business in two years, up from 6 percent two years ago as
it shifts away from aluminum beverage cans, Martens said. Down
the road, that could hit 50 percent.
Alcoa is on the cusp of completing a $300 million expansion
dedicated to the auto sector at its Iowa plant. It also is
building a factory in Saudi Arabia this year and will finish a
$275 million expansion at its Tennessee plant next year.
"We're in constant communication with automakers about
available capacity," said Alcoa's head of global marketing for
automotive, Randall Scheps. "Every customer wants to know how
much they can have."
Customers are clamoring for more, as the aluminum suppliers
have already sold virtually all of their added capacity even if
those plants are not yet online.
"The era of 'Build it and they will come' is over," analyst
O'Carroll said. "Companies are not going to add capacity with
volume and (profit) margin commitment."