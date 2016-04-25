(adds detail, background)
By Jake Spring
BEIJING, April 25 Cadillac, General Motors Co's
luxury brand, is targeting an 11 percent operating margin
in 10 years, Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen said on Monday
in an interview with Reuters, laying out a timeline for the
long-term turnaround of the brand.
"We've got about a 10-year runway to get this brand to where
it is making the kind of overall contributions to General Motors
profitability that Mary (GM global CEO Mary Barra) expects from
it," he said at the Beijing autoshow.
He declined to give incremental contributions of Cadillac to
GM profits before the 10-year mark.
De Nysschen's remarks reflect the broad leeway he has been
given to reinvigorate the Cadillac brand after leaving Nissan's
Infiniti to take over leadership for the U.S. brand in
2014, including moving the brand's headquarters from Detroit to
posh offices in New York's Soho.
Cadillac has fallen behind German luxury competitors such as
Volkswagen's Audi and Daimler's Mercedes
in the U.S. market, also trailing them in China after a
relatively late entry to the country.
Cadillac is targeting 25 percent growth in China to sell
more than 100,000 vehicles this year.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Mark Potter)