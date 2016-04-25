(Corrects format of Jeep brand name in headline and first paragraph)

BEIJING, April 25 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is targeting "significant double-digit growth" for Jeep sales in China this year, said Mike Manley, Chief Operating Officer for the Asia-Pacific region, speaking at the Beijing auto show.

Manley told reporters at a media event that pricing pressure will continue in China's sports utility vehicle market.

He said pricing pressure will continue in China's broader car market through 2016, with most pressure on the price of passenger vehicles. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)