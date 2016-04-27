By Jake Spring
| BEIJING, April 27
BEIJING, April 27 Guangzhou Automobile Group Co
Ltd , whose partnership with Fiat Chrysler
Automobiles NV enables the Milan-listed automaker to
manufacture in China, wants Fiat Chrysler to return the favour
by helping it enter the United States, a top executive told
Reuters.
Chinese brands have yet to find much success abroad,
generally selling small volumes in developing markets that are
highly price competitive.
China exported 728,200 mostly home-brand vehicles last year,
an on-year decline of 20.1 percent as automakers struggled with
instability in markets such as Russia and the Middle East as
well as with currency fluctuation, according to the China
Association of Automobile Manufacturers.
Guangzhou Auto's own-brand subsidiary GAC Motor declared its
intention in 2015 to reach the U.S. market by next year, where
it would become the first Chinese passenger car brand sold to
American consumers.
"Chrysler's development in China required our support. Now
for GAC Motor's development in the U.S. we also hope for
Chrysler's support and help," said GAC Motor General Manager Wu
Song on the sidelines of the Beijing auto show, which ends on
May 4.
Wu and representatives of GAC Motor did not elaborate on
what type of support Fiat Chrysler might offer. A Fiat Chrysler
spokesman declined to comment.
Foreign car makers in China are required to form joint
ventures with local firms if they want to manufacture
domestically and thereby avoid hefty import taxes.
Guangzhou Auto was the sixth-largest automaker in China by
sales volume last year, including vehicles produced through
joint ventures with Fiat Chrysler, Toyota Motor Corp,
Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.
Extending cooperation beyond China is uncharted territory,
though General Motors Co and China's largest automaker,
SAIC Motor Corp Ltd, plan to begin joint production
in Indonesia next year.
GAC Motor is in discussions with potential dealership
partners in the United States and has yet to begin road tests
there - the two biggest steps it must take to start sales. Wu
said the automaker is already doing tests in China on two of its
car models against American standards.
China's auto market is slowing down and price competition is
rising, but Wu said GAC Motor will keep its primary focus on the
mainland rather than overseas expansion.
"Sudden price cuts have messed up the whole (Chinese)
market, so at this time we have to invest a lot of energy
determining the brand's next strategic steps to protect our
position," he said. "We must not be distracted."
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Christopher Cushing)